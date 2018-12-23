Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 14.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 392,500 shares with $12.96M value, up from 342,500 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $25.59B valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 83.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal acquired 8,014 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 17,667 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 9,653 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $57.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. 10,516 shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth, worth $354,179. Another trade for 36,000 shares valued at $1.04 million was made by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558. The insider Park Joo Man sold $522,528. Doerger Brian J. sold $99,473 worth of stock or 3,526 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For eBay – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Launches Green Monday Deals to Lure Holiday Buyers – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EBAY, SLB, RMTI – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Says Bullish Call on eBay Stock Was ‘Wrong’ – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 82,448 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Llc reported 8,485 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 1.16M shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Next Gru invested in 3,950 shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 41,147 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 199,213 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 143,738 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 693,692 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. 349,992 are owned by Profund Limited Liability Company. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr owns 26,584 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.12% stake.

Among 15 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. eBay had 22 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, October 29. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 19 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “BD Completes Molecular Portfolio for GI Infection With New Viral Panel – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Aristocrat BD Beats Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) Positioned For Top-, Bottom-Line Outperformance, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Bodner Charles R. The insider Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million. 5,887 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.49M were sold by Borzi James W. RING TIMOTHY M also sold $9.96M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Lim James C sold $1.26M. FORLENZA VINCENT A sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18 million. 4,530 shares were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto, worth $1.07M on Wednesday, November 14.