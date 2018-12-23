Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 97.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 350,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $664,000, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17 million, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $61.93 million activity. 3,200 shares valued at $200,590 were bought by Boehlert Thomas on Monday, November 5. Lupo L Patrick had bought 3,000 shares worth $188,130. 6,500 shares were bought by Zenuk Mark N, worth $412,825 on Tuesday, November 6. 1,500 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $94,670 were bought by Schroder Soren.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was downgraded by TheStreet to “Hold”. Stephens upgraded the shares of BG in report on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 5. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05 million for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30,797 shares to 54,512 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Next Alt Sarl by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp, which manages about $1.47 billion and $137.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 137,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 210,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,505 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).