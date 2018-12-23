Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 25.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 22,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,056 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17M, down from 91,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04 million shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 97.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 350,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $664,000, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $314.23M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 709,149 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Group has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 970 shares. 10,405 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Principal Fin Gru holds 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 281,005 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,454 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 2,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 2,214 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 3,540 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested 1.47% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.09 million activity.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc Class A (NYSE:AON) by 20,083 shares to 62,329 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 11,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $61.93 million activity. Shares for $412,825 were bought by Zenuk Mark N. 3,200 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $200,590 were bought by Boehlert Thomas. Schroder Soren bought $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $188,130 was made by Lupo L Patrick on Monday, November 5.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 EPS, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05M for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 20,958 shares to 139,605 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 118,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heartland Advsr Incorporated accumulated 58,556 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 207,575 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kbc Nv has 0.04% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Comerica Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 7,972 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 0.04% or 102,507 shares. 4,044 are held by First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moore Capital LP holds 17,365 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 0% or 4,550 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Company invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,800 are owned by First Manhattan Company.

