Washington Trust Bank increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 62.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank acquired 618 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 1,612 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 994 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer

Busey Trust Company increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Busey Trust Company acquired 10,155 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock rose 1.97%. The Busey Trust Company holds 277,982 shares with $13.15 million value, up from 267,827 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $204.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. On Thursday, October 25 the insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050. $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Tuesday, October 30. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155 worth of stock or 5,117 shares. Shenoy Navin had sold 4,522 shares worth $226,100 on Monday, December 3.

Among 20 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intel had 26 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, August 13. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 6. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Northland Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 22. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Friday, July 27 report. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,265 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Com owns 156,194 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 37,625 shares. Moreover, Round Table Svcs Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lipe & Dalton stated it has 3.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability invested in 47,351 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.28% or 53,325 shares. Tctc Lc invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Miller LP invested in 0.19% or 13,020 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.04% or 5,116 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com holds 11,900 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Busey Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VNQ) stake by 4,155 shares to 4,701 valued at $379,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr/Ssga Funds (SPY) stake by 3,645 shares and now owns 80,627 shares. Blackrock (IWD) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2350 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $1850 target. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 27. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 2,000 shares worth $3.96 million. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87M on Wednesday, August 15. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02 million. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million. 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Letko Brosseau & stated it has 325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Company has 7,409 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Investment Serv Of America owns 100 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 514 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fin Services has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Mgmt Llc has 12.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,000 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il has 597 shares. Dillon owns 155 shares. Essex Invest Ltd has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 2,493 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 2.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 25 shares.