Busey Trust Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 45.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 102,498 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97 million, up from 70,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98 million shares traded or 67.12% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.02 million, up from 116,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 3.77M shares to 24.52 million shares, valued at $152.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 154,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.07M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 265,419 shares to 149,356 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,219 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

