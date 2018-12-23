Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 22,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 401.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 133,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.77 million, up from 33,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 1.86 million shares traded or 88.19% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 78.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.86% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 6. As per Friday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, February 2. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $136.0 target.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 2,252 shares valued at $325,541 was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.88% or 769,551 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Sensato Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jlb Associate owns 4,541 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.03% or 3,368 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 78,020 shares stake. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Karp owns 27,136 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd owns 2.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 168,556 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 1.48 million shares. Chickasaw Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moors & Cabot reported 49,253 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Lc owns 137,893 shares. The Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,511 shares.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 15 insider sales for $612,338 activity. COOPERMAN DANIEL sold 943 shares worth $126,181. Shares for $458,225 were sold by FEDAK CHARLES Z. Shares for $24,780 were sold by ROMNEY RONNA on Wednesday, August 8. WOLF DALE B sold $379,890 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. ORLANDO STEVEN J had sold 1,000 shares worth $123,900. On Tuesday, September 18 WOYS JAMES bought $3.72 million worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 25,000 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 237,922 shares to 73,949 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 156,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,623 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MOH shares while 92 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 65.39 million shares or 5.83% less from 69.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.4% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 3,107 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Boothbay Fund Management Llc stated it has 2,199 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 12,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,571 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1.01 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3.74 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 706,669 shares. Ascend Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Boston Advsr Limited Co has 22,363 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 53,308 shares.