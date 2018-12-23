Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 39.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,090 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.41 million, up from 13,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 125.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 11,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $791,000, up from 9,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.48M shares traded or 274.60% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 28.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Grandpoint Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Grandpoint Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bank: An Unknown Bank With High Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Pacific Premier Bancorp had 21 analyst reports since September 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by FIG Partners on Thursday, July 21 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, April 21. FBR Capital initiated the shares of PPBI in report on Friday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, January 24. The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PPBI in report on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 59,224 shares to 90,776 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold PPBI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.06 million shares or 5.92% more from 46.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Fin Gp holds 397,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 92,968 shares. Kennedy holds 0.22% or 322,962 shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 45,494 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares & has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Voya Inv Management Llc holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 16,997 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 857,200 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 856 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 31,133 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 5,383 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com invested in 62,867 shares or 0% of the stock. 200,000 were accumulated by Mendon Advsrs. Invesco Ltd invested in 113,879 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,730 was made by Nicolas Ronald J. Jr. on Tuesday, December 4. $302,004 worth of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was sold by LAGOMARSINO SIMONE on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barry Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 3,909 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone owns 30,576 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 20,882 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,035 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 18,573 shares. 4,303 were accumulated by Madden Advisory Svcs. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 173,706 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 6,992 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited has invested 0.19% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mai Mngmt has 3,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 1,165 shares. Leuthold Grp Lc stated it has 90,219 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Section of US 41 to close for weeks due to CSX railroad crossing – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Rises 38% in a Year: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.