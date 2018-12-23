Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60 million, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.63M shares traded or 227.19% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 259.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 101,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,070 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, up from 38,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings

Among 14 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot had 30 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 15. As per Wednesday, May 9, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 13. The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, March 14. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of CBT in report on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 10 by BB&T Capital.

Another recent and important Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $157.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.98 million activity. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Cross Nicholas S. on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 101,899 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru has 86,034 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Lc accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 8,493 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,002 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Regions Financial owns 7,343 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or has 0.09% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Com holds 44,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 26,797 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 442,330 are held by Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,423 shares.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Dividend Investors: Should Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Stock Be in Your RRSP Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota governor’s administration files appeal vs. Enbridge’s Line 3 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Line 5 plan clears final hurdle as Michigan panel approves – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Greystone Investment Management Llc, which manages about $329.92 million and $231.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,580 shares to 45,171 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Thursday, September 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) rating on Friday, March 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 15 by JP Morgan. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by IBC. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.