Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Tennant Co (TNC) stake by 9.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 185,540 shares as Tennant Co (TNC)’s stock declined 25.98%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 1.87 million shares with $141.89 million value, down from 2.05 million last quarter. Tennant Co now has $904.98M valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 271,604 shares traded or 244.55% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 13.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 25/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased Cabot Corp (CBT) stake by 82.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cabot-Wellington Llc acquired 283,539 shares as Cabot Corp (CBT)’s stock declined 27.69%. The Cabot-Wellington Llc holds 628,404 shares with $20.60M value, up from 344,865 last quarter. Cabot Corp now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.63 million shares traded or 227.19% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity. 13,416 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Huml David W. on Thursday, September 6.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 143,304 shares to 1.85 million valued at $119.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 60,340 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 0.13% more from 15.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,016 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research invested in 7,578 shares. State Street Corp holds 493,118 shares. Cambridge Investment invested in 2,748 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 74,884 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 814 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd stated it has 8,653 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 159,672 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 13,155 shares. Sns Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 11,380 shares. 90,405 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Llc. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 9,454 shares.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Tennant Company – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tennant Co. (TNC) Announces Keith A. Woodward as SVP, CFO, Replacing Retiring Tom Paulson – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tennant Company 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Tennant Company Raises Its 2018 Outlook Again – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC 13D/A ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Filed by: Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 38.24% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.52M for 26.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 3.24M shares. Pettee Investors owns 0.63% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 16,932 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Snyder Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.33% or 835,684 shares. 6,643 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 0.01% or 10,681 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 108,300 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 104,828 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 157,483 shares. 108,234 were accumulated by Eastern Commercial Bank. 7 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Com. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 24,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 98,911 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System.