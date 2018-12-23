Cacti Asset Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 0.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cacti Asset Management Llc acquired 1,825 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 198,264 shares with $45.15 million value, up from 196,439 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $59.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 09/03/2018 – People are policy, whether in Washington or Asia. The resignation of the chief White House economic adviser, Gary Cohn, affirms that principle. The role of the former Goldman Sachs president as a source of confidence for international partners and as a significant impediment to U.S; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Genetic Tech (NASDAQ:AGTC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Applied Genetic Tech has $6 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 133.77% above currents $2.28 stock price. Applied Genetic Tech had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 13. The stock of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 24. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was downgraded by Chardan Capital Markets. See Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $5 Downgrade

24/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $6 Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $5 Downgrade

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity. The insider SOLOMON DAVID M sold 8,382 shares worth $1.95 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $335 highest and $225 lowest target. $262.50’s average target is 64.01% above currents $160.05 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Wood maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $255 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 17.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Updates Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investors Concerning Ongoing Investigation of Directors’ Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal (NYSE:GS) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co has 23,341 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 54,872 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management accumulated 1.95M shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.03 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.55% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 34,000 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Llc reported 1,206 shares. Ipg Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kj Harrison Partners owns 10,130 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 4,547 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.64% stake. 1,546 were reported by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp. 1,425 were accumulated by Private Capital Advsrs. 95,962 were accumulated by Axa. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 969,122 shares.

The stock decreased 13.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 352,813 shares traded or 128.29% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has risen 60.26% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.26% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

Since December 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $30,744 activity. The insider Rosen James bought 1,000 shares worth $3,381. 3,000 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares with value of $10,053 were sold by Shearman Mark S. Sullivan William A. bought $9,990 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider Aliski William bought 6,000 shares worth $19,477. Washer Susan B. had bought 2,380 shares worth $7,949 on Friday, December 14.

More notable recent Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Genetic Tech’s gene therapy fails to show effect in XLRS study; Biogen collaboration terminated – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Roundup: What’s Next For For Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) After 50% Plunge? – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “AGTC Slumps After-hrs, NBIX Fails To Strike GOLD, IDRA To Report Data On Dec.14 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2018: VBIV, AGTC, AMPE, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.8%; Tailored Brands Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.89, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.33 million shares or 3.28% less from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). 683 Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 54,620 shares. 71,777 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% or 77,359 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Ameriprise holds 0% or 10,128 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 9,042 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 494,618 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 84 shares stake. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Llc has 0% invested in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC).