First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 100,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.38M, up from 619,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 2.56 million shares traded or 548.63% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 20.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 203,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $131.11M, up from 970,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 1.38 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 3,254 shares to 36,221 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.29, from 3.37 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold FFBC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.12 million shares or 49.97% less from 142.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 351,493 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 197,652 shares. Pl Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 171,364 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 9,792 shares. Fdx accumulated 0.01% or 9,903 shares. Bridgeway reported 27,948 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Park Oh has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 147,094 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Parametric Port Associates Limited owns 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 181,406 shares. 124,572 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Dean Management holds 1.82% or 87,330 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) CEO Archie Brown on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCA Healthcare, Baxter International and First Financial Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “FFBC Stock Is Primed for a Sustained Move Toward Higher Prices – Profit Confidential” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 45 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 26. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Sandler O’Neill. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of FFBC in report on Friday, May 18 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, July 27 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Stephens. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 23. Piper Jaffray maintained First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 23 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by FIG Partners to “Outperform”. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 1 sale for $45,151 activity. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 126 shares worth $4,007 on Tuesday, July 10. OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY also bought $6,137 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $500,558 were sold by stollings anthony m on Thursday, August 16. The insider kramer william j bought $4,078. Shares for $6,137 were bought by Berta Vince. Another trade for 299 shares valued at $8,647 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Thursday, October 11.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 176,331 shares to 732,359 shares, valued at $164.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Among 48 analysts covering Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), 23 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Tableau Software had 168 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, November 2 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Deutsche Bank. Lake Street initiated Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Monday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DATA in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, November 3. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by William Blair.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials rally, but still down YTD – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic To Acquire Nutrino Health For Nutrition Data Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: S&P Global, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott CFO addresses data breach costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.