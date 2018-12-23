Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,040 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.56 million, down from 127,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 2.29M shares traded or 189.07% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.36 million, down from 9,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is hiring semiconductor engineers to make its cloud better at streaming video; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, January 3 by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, April 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 24 by Axiom Capital. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, July 29. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 512 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Newbrook Advsrs LP stated it has 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il holds 597 shares. 542 were accumulated by Truepoint Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 94,010 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership owns 3,947 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Fin Svcs invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 388,719 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 1.12% or 309 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 4,830 shares. Stephens Inv Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 65 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $632.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,361 shares to 71,873 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million. Shares for $27.69 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 1,927 shares valued at $3.66 million was made by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. 435 shares valued at $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $244.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,130 shares to 35,330 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP owns 9,019 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 150,117 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc owns 3,121 shares. Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Select Equity Grp Lp reported 400,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alps Inc accumulated 2,239 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Conning Inc reported 2,012 shares. Da Davidson & Communications invested in 1,565 shares. Punch Associate Invest Management holds 0.42% or 26,780 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 120,375 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,367 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department stated it has 8,841 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Among 18 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cintas had 57 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Monday, November 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $145.0 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 13 with “Underweight”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 23 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

