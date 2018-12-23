Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Home Depot Inc The (HD) by 129.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 113,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.64 million, up from 87,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Home Depot Inc The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 8,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $71,771. Shares for $70,050 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Monday, October 15. 57,737 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares with value of $7.38M were sold by Bready Cameron M. 9,212 shares were sold by Green David Lawrence, worth $1.18M. $1.90M worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by Sacchi Guido Francesco.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $548.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,202 shares to 213,950 shares, valued at $24.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,308 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 16 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 13. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Thursday, July 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of GPN in report on Thursday, September 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jennison Assocs Lc has 0.13% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Palestra Management Lc has 1.1% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 186,165 shares. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd has invested 1.6% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund accumulated 2,988 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 40,291 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% or 1,571 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communications has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 250,365 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 14,178 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 3,191 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 123,643 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 509,600 shares to 203,962 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 177,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,500 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Inv Grp Limited Liability accumulated 57,481 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Eos Limited Partnership reported 6,964 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management accumulated 4,150 shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.35% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 26,098 are owned by Marvin And Palmer Assocs. Miles Capital has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Provident Communications holds 6.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 953,229 shares. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.33% or 915,692 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fiduciary Trust invested in 1.57% or 270,867 shares. Paragon Management has 3,275 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealth Architects Lc invested in 0.07% or 1,117 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 250 shares. 11,500 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn on Friday, December 7. Shares for $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 13,457 shares valued at $2.32M was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14.