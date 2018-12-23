Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 2.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 141,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01B, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 62.70% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 18.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 289,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.68M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 15.37M shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q EPS 38c; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 10,553 shares to 90,833 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,264 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Among 19 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. MGM Resorts had 75 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Wednesday, February 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $39 target. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MGM in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Friday, April 21. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $31 target. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 9 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, April 28. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 9. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 17 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MGM shares while 125 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 408.71 million shares or 1.87% less from 416.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nicholas Invest LP has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 259 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 8,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Network Lc has 250 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 179,037 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 27,779 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 8,526 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 36,105 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. World Investors holds 0.16% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 23.91 million shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 11,560 shares. 2.29 million are owned by Lnd & Buildings Invest Mgmt Ltd. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 29,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 796,533 were reported by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. 64,927 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.25 million activity. BALDWIN ROBERT also sold $3.04M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. D’ARRIGO DANIEL sold $1.71 million worth of stock. 15,815 shares were sold by JAMES PHYLLIS, worth $446,886 on Friday, November 2.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 22 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, May 23. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 22. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $135 target. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 7. Piper Jaffray maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Friday, September 29. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $119.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $51.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupoint Inc by 251,657 shares to 121,873 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 167,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,717 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).