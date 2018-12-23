Caledonia Investments Plc Has Trimmed Flowserve (FLS) Stake; Gfs Advisors Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased Flowserve Corp (FLS) stake by 84.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 694,831 shares as Flowserve Corp (FLS)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Caledonia Investments Plc holds 124,232 shares with $6.79 million value, down from 819,063 last quarter. Flowserve Corp now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.40 million shares traded or 115.79% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan)

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 52.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 4,995 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 4,487 shares with $525,000 value, down from 9,482 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Among 9 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Flowserve had 12 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, August 13 report. On Tuesday, December 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Vertical Research given on Thursday, October 18. The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 10. Northcoast upgraded Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Thursday, September 13 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 8.

More important recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Flowserve hosts analyst day, reiterates guidance – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve Announces 2018 Analyst Day – Business Wire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58 million for 16.42 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 1,800 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp accumulated 0.33% or 194,500 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 200 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has 3,600 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 111 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 998,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 198,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 0% or 7,925 shares. Bluecrest Cap accumulated 4,046 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.03% or 18,597 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.04% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 843 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 13,400 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Proshares Tr (QLD) stake by 23,000 shares to 33,900 valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,955 shares and now owns 51,023 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 63,327 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1.35% or 115,299 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has 21,787 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.58% or 1.35M shares. Family Firm Inc reported 3,713 shares. Windsor Cap invested in 0.22% or 4,089 shares. Capital City Tru Commerce Fl reported 13,039 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Med Institute owns 40,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh invested in 119,249 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 3,884 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb has 134,049 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,088 shares. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Limited Com holds 9.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.29M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 952 shares worth $106,500. On Friday, November 9 the insider IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, November 12 with “Buy”. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8.