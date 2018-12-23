Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 112,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.20 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 2.09M shares traded or 224.36% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 3.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 15/05/2018 – 2018 Genesis G80 Sport Earns Five-Star Overall NHTSA Safety Rating; 18/04/2018 – Origin Successfully Achieves Phase IIb GENESIS Trial Objectives Ahead of Schedule and Announces Early Termination of Study; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Clinical and Histologic Evaluation of Picato 0.15% Gel in the Cosmetic Improvement of Photoaged Skin; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 765.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 30,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,465 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.08M, up from 3,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 739,106 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 15,445 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,320 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 18,345 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,334 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.12% or 19,060 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 638 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 8,390 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability owns 0.55% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7.13 million shares. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Inv Counsel Lc holds 1.12% or 73,073 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 51,356 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited has invested 1.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene Yields The Most – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene & Bluebird’s CAR T Therapy Study Completes Enrollment – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene: Money Will Flow Back – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CELG – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 29th Options Now Available For Celgene (CELG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, July 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CELG in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CELG in report on Friday, April 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Friday, October 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $538.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,589 shares to 71,078 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,461 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $6.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 353,231 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $12.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 37,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,548 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Incorporated.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,015 activity.

More important recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt defends Acthar Gel; shares up a fraction premarket – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “FDA OKs Akorn’s diclofenac sodium topical gel – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Genesis Energy Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genesis Energy LP. (NYSE:GEL) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Genesis Energy LP had 49 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 4 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, February 17. The stock of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27.0 target in Friday, February 16 report. UBS maintained Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rating on Tuesday, October 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, August 10 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold GEL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 86.72 million shares or 0.19% more from 86.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 75,452 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 725,784 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Alps Advsr holds 1.51% or 9.65 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments accumulated 1.59M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 3,709 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 59,227 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.87 million shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Advisory Research has invested 0.94% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). 20,912 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Salient Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.42% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 6.62 million shares. Hightower Llc has 223,673 shares.