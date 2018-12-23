Cam Group Holding A increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 5.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cam Group Holding A acquired 96,035 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 1.59%. The Cam Group Holding A holds 1.76 million shares with $165.99 million value, up from 1.67M last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $81.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 767,544 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 38.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 18,610 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 7.83%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 29,995 shares with $2.64 million value, down from 48,605 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $4.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

Cam Group Holding A decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 22,381 shares to 47,046 valued at $7.60 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 32,879 shares and now owns 213,104 shares. Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 24.76% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MSM’s profit will be $72.49 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial Falls Short Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.63 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by WRIGHT DAVID. 2,500 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $218,750 were sold by Jilla Rustom. POLLI GREGORY had sold 8,696 shares worth $716,347 on Thursday, July 26. KELLY DENIS F sold 1,500 shares worth $132,641.