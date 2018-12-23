Among 4 analysts covering IQE PLC (LON:IQE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. IQE PLC had 24 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of IQE plc (LON:IQE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Peel Hunt. Canaccord Genuity maintained IQE plc (LON:IQE) on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained IQE plc (LON:IQE) on Wednesday, September 12 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained IQE plc (LON:IQE) on Thursday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained IQE plc (LON:IQE) on Friday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Peel Hunt. The stock of IQE plc (LON:IQE) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, November 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Peel Hunt. See IQE plc (LON:IQE) latest ratings:

Cambridge Trust Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 13.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 33,586 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock declined 10.86%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 283,338 shares with $31.97 million value, up from 249,752 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 193,700 shares. Trellus Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,000 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated owns 196,311 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 2.37% or 430,320 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 3.28% or 4.64M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 23,741 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 2.35% or 186,418 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,487 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr invested in 301,270 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 61,000 shares. Dock Street Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 3,946 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Com holds 141,191 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 7,371 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,524 shares. Winfield Associate reported 0.13% stake.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50M were sold by Smith Gordon. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Thursday, July 19 to “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 2,895 shares to 228,255 valued at $36.69 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,898 shares and now owns 148,205 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company has market cap of 505.69 million GBP. The firm operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ divisions. It has a 50.15 P/E ratio. It makes compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

