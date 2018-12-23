Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 18.63% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 8.96M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.63% from 7.56 million shares previously. With 3.12M avg volume, 3 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. The SI to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 12.19%. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 6.75M shares traded or 175.52% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil

Among 8 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. $180,120 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was sold by JOHNSON S P IV. The insider MORTON GERALD A sold 12,428 shares worth $371,597. $277,540 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Friday, June 22. Pitts David L. sold $180,120 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. 2,000 shares were sold by WOJTEK FRANK A, worth $58,780 on Friday, June 22.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $931.83 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Houston company heads back to McMullen County – San Antonio Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VHC, CRZO, MS – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil +2% after easy Q3 earnings beat, raised production guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At 2nd Annual Energy Executive Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 5,514 are held by Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 197,530 shares. Chicago Equity Llc has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 53,609 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 6,184 shares stake. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 298,370 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa has 9,047 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company reported 88 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 102,594 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 238,320 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 135,066 shares.

