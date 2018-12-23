Camelot Portfolios Trimmed By $305,955 Its Orange (ORAN) Stake; 6 Analysts Bullish Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Orange (ORAN) stake by 17.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 20,397 shares as Orange (ORAN)’s stock rose 4.04%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 96,031 shares with $1.53M value, down from 116,428 last quarter. Orange now has $42.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 618,263 shares traded or 53.51% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 3.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: Orange Book Zip File – Fri, 13 Apr 2018 13:23:00 -0400; 17/05/2018 – ELISA SELLS MAJORITY OF SULAKE TO ORANGE GAMES; 26/04/2018 – Orange 1Q Rev EUR10.08B; 26/04/2018 – Kuwait’s Agility and France’s Orange file another claim against Korek director; 05/03/2018 – Orange Shuffles, Expands Its Executive Committee; 13/04/2018 – Salisbury Bank and Trust Company Completes Its Purchase and Assumption of the Fishkill, New York Branch of Orange Bank & Trust Company for Its Riverside Division; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Earns Fifth Consecutive Orange-Level Best in Service Designation from Relativity; 20/04/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium makes convergent offer Love available in the last areas in Belgium, covering now 100% of all cabled homes; 19/03/2018 – Navisun LLC Acquires OSG Solar I LLC In Orange, Massachusetts; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange County, CA’s John Wayne Airport $154MM Revs at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

Among 12 analysts covering Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anglo American PLC had 39 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, December 19 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 28. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 23 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. DZ Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, December 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. See Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.84% or GBX 48.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1751.6. About 7.85M shares traded or 46.44% up from the average. Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Anglo American plc shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. J Goldman L P has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 8,450 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 30,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 563,846 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 400 were reported by Covington Cap. 79,593 were accumulated by Barnett. Coatue Management Lc holds 0.01% or 15,841 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Strs Ohio reported 177,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL). Nomura holds 0.01% in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) or 70,711 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp has 139,455 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 584,299 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 553 shares.