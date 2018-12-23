Geode Capital Management Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 16,933 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.56 million shares with $615.30 million value, up from 2.54M last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 135.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 3,498 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 22.29%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 6,088 shares with $883,000 value, up from 2,590 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 993,585 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 6,200 shares to 2,587 valued at $336,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 3,503 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. On Friday, November 16 the insider Bott Richard Harold sold $106,618. 79 shares were sold by MALLETT CONRAD L JR, worth $12,538.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Lear Corp had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Citigroup. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 25. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 794,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,727 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 4,421 were reported by First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division. Cwm Lc invested in 39 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.21% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt reported 14,319 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 506,000 shares stake. 77,023 are held by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,400 shares. Comerica Securities holds 6,750 shares. Scout Investments has invested 0.39% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Asset One Limited holds 0.03% or 107,658 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 29,500 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited reported 0.11% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia, worth $225,156. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 31,110 shares to 8.97M valued at $1.49B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) stake by 15,988 shares and now owns 365,861 shares. Adt Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, December 12. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $275 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, December 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $304 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.05% or 3,254 shares in its portfolio. Palouse reported 20,983 shares. City Holdings stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,859 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 4,203 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 27 shares. Cap Investors holds 2.05 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Miles Inc owns 7,378 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 12,798 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt holds 675 shares. Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,959 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 10,641 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 1,263 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 72,512 shares.