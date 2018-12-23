Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased Pool Corp. (POOL) stake by 70.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc acquired 3,287 shares as Pool Corp. (POOL)’s stock declined 11.82%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 7,948 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 4,661 last quarter. Pool Corp. now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Among 4 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Raymond James downgraded the shares of KOS in report on Wednesday, September 26 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) latest ratings:

06/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $11 New Target: $9 Upgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Initiates Coverage On

26/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

05/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TESARO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pool, Zebra Technologies, Cadence Design, and TherapeuticsMD â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – POOL – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MCFT vs. POOL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corporation to Participate in Global Mizuho Investor Conference and Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pool Corp Rose 11.5% in November – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,601 shares to 167,676 valued at $19.25M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 23,648 shares and now owns 141,522 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 0.24% or 6,160 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc accumulated 322,883 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 60,556 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Riverhead Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Franklin holds 4,299 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,362 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 4,076 shares. Waratah Cap Ltd owns 1.61% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 96,204 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 3,656 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 118 shares. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 287 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0% or 42 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3,075 shares. Driehaus Mgmt reported 37,709 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool had 3 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) on Friday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, July 3.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $16.45 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by COOK ARTHUR D, worth $322,000 on Friday, August 24. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J sold $1.66M. Joslin Mark W had sold 13,000 shares worth $2.11 million. SLEDD ROBERT C sold $939,644 worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP approves Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG phase 1 development – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy (KOS) Announces 15M Share Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares and 35M Share Repurchase – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kosmos Energy to abandon Suriname well after coming up dry – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Kosmos Energy Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.38 billion activity. BCP IV GP L.L.C. had sold 3.30 million shares worth $29.46 million on Wednesday, September 19. Another trade for 5.68M shares valued at $50.82 million was made by Krieger David Benjamin on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $835.70 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO. on Monday, November 26. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $29.46M.

The stock increased 4.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 11.91M shares traded or 398.49% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 37.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 381.31 million shares or 0.93% more from 377.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated owns 49,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 692,731 were accumulated by Bain Cap Credit L P. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 9,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 816,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 81,732 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 15,434 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement reported 381,962 shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 16,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 174 shares. 284,659 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 39,825 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp.