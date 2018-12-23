CampusCoin (CMPCO) soars 11.11% on December 22-23

It was good day for CampusCoin (CMPCO), as it jumped by $4.07389000000001E-05 or 11.11%, touching $0.000407389. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that CampusCoin (CMPCO) is looking for the $0.0004481279 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00104338038066418. The highest price was $0.0004481279 and lowest of $0.0003666501 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0003666501. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, CampusCoin (CMPCO) tokens went down -6.20% from $0.0004343 for coin. For 100 days CMPCO is down -55.13% from $0.000908. It traded at $0.005823 200 days ago. CampusCoin (CMPCO) has 732.60 million coins mined with the market cap $298,454. It has 1.01 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/07/2017. The Crypto CMPCO has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

CampusCoin is a PoW Scrypt cryptocurrency that aims to be used by college students worldwide for instant transactions between peers at their schools.