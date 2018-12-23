Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 33.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.76M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 9.39 million shares traded or 106.37% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc Com (ASNA) by 47.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 969,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.69 million, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 10.52 million shares traded or 217.51% up from the average. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has risen 37.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnersh; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ascena Retail Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASNA); 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7.0C TO 12C, EST. EPS 6.8C; 15/05/2018 – Think Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Ascena Retail; 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Group Names John Welborn Jr. to Board

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral” on Monday, March 7. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 9. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 29. Jefferies maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. SunTrust maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DTE or XEL: Which Electric Utility Stock Should You Add? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $300,636 activity. Casey Lynn had bought 1,000 shares worth $48,890 on Wednesday, September 5.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75M for 31.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $33.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 775,629 shares to 6.51M shares, valued at $224.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund 6 (HYT) by 67,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,391 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 43,389 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc. Amarillo Commercial Bank stated it has 12,639 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Mercantile invested in 480 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,900 shares. The Minnesota-based Carlson Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). California-based Personal Advsrs Corp has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.83% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Citizens Bancshares Tru reported 21,724 shares stake. Intrust National Bank Na has 4,853 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 208,012 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Davenport And has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bremer Tru Association owns 34,686 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 12,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 106,135 shares.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Did Columbus’ big retail brands satisfy customers last year? – Columbus Business First” published on March 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Get Rid of Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Now? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2017. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ascena Retail: Run! – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.51, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold ASNA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 188.66 million shares or 5.95% more from 178.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 224,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 265,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 148,951 shares. Paloma Partners Communication accumulated 55,712 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Qs Limited Company reported 275,825 shares. Pnc accumulated 6,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co holds 64,523 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 252,398 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 37,571 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 120,087 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Ascena Retail Group had 33 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 30. The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 20 report. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 15 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of ASNA in report on Tuesday, September 20 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 20.