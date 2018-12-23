Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.06M, down from 75,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 6. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 207,168 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 4.97M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Cap Investors holds 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91.79 million shares. 21,010 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Salem Cap owns 103,221 shares or 6.31% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company owns 67,115 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has 1.17M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.50 million shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 216,561 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc stated it has 147,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 212,398 were reported by Argent Capital Limited Liability Corp. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company Inc reported 4.73% stake. Leavell Investment Inc holds 1.09% or 88,824 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 676,346 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,276 shares to 227,607 shares, valued at $45.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 35,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,492 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Thursday, August 16. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, August 20. 2,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $354,960. On Monday, November 19 the insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00M. The insider Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera reported 39,219 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Co has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 34,279 shares. John G Ullman And Associates holds 0.04% or 978 shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners reported 2,204 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,000 shares. Greystone Managed Invs invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.28% or 136,883 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 1.09M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 62,500 shares. American Insur Tx holds 189,360 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 256,846 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,274 shares. 22,550 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated.