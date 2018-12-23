Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (Call) (AVB) by 2816.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.34M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 1.45M shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (Put) (MTN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $206.61. About 646,608 shares traded or 44.12% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $18.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 12,400 shares to 297,690 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 7,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Call) (NYSE:FIS).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $8.27 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $269,265 was made by O’Shea Kevin P. on Tuesday, November 6. $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was sold by SCHULMAN EDWARD M on Friday, November 16. 2,905 shares valued at $540,010 were sold by Wilson Stephen W on Monday, November 26. HOREY LEO S III sold 2,000 shares worth $373,760. 3,366 shares were sold by Breslin Sean J., worth $636,444. 1,880 shares valued at $347,983 were sold by Shea Keri A on Monday, November 19.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. $101,835 worth of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was sold by Vaughn Peter A on Thursday, October 4. 9,078 shares were sold by Lynch Kirsten A., worth $2.39 million on Monday, October 1.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $457.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 20,000 shares to 78,300 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 40,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,963 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.