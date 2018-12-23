Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake By $436,800; Aetna (AET)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Aetna Inc (AET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 309 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 346 sold and trimmed holdings in Aetna Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 257.82 million shares, down from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aetna Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 61 to 69 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 300 Increased: 223 New Position: 86.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 15.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,200 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 28,005 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 33,205 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $114.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019

US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 27/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna is the latest insurer to pass drug rebates to consumers; 08/03/2018 – Aetna Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – Health insurance giant Aetna under legal fire from New York City Cardiologist; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 27/03/2018 – AETNA CALLS FOR GREATER TRANSPARENCY FROM DRUG MANUFACTURERS; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to pass on drug rebates to some its members

Twin Securities Inc. holds 52.07% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. for 572,414 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 85,433 shares or 28.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Omni Partners Llp has 24.73% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Falcon Edge Capital Lp has invested 15.71% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

Aetna Inc. operates as a health care benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. It currently has negative earnings. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

