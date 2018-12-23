Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.58 million, down from 79,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyCorp downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, May 1 report. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AOS in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AOS in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, December 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,320 shares to 173,834 shares, valued at $18.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,999 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.