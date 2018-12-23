Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 25.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 27,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,295 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 108,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26M shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO

Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99M, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 79,105 shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Among 11 analysts covering Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Capitala Finance had 30 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 22 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Jefferies. The stock of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, September 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Wunderlich. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Wednesday, March 9 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CPTA in report on Thursday, March 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 17. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Buy”.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 126,199 shares to 250 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 609,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ares Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 288,866 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 7,420 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Barclays Public Limited owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kemper invested in 228,737 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 68,042 shares. 2 are held by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Punch Associates Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Asset Mngmt reported 213,312 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 750 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 19,539 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 670 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Sell” on Friday, June 1. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, January 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) rating on Thursday, September 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $23.0 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Monday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Friday, June 8 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report.

