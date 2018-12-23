BORREGAARD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) had an increase of 2.5% in short interest. BRRDF’s SI was 28,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.5% from 28,000 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 48 days are for BORREGAARD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)’s short sellers to cover BRRDF’s short positions. It closed at $8.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 16,074 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 119,691 shares with $13.69M value, up from 103,617 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of stock. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geller Advsr Ltd invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsr has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2.52 million shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Pension Ser reported 6.23M shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 3.39% or 1.47M shares. Thomas White Limited accumulated 0.17% or 9,157 shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 63,748 shares. The New York-based Overbrook Management has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,993 are owned by Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Cullen Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 537,545 shares. Eii Management Incorporated holds 1,444 shares. 567,437 are owned by Nippon Life Invsts Americas.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, November 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report.