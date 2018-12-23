Walleye Trading Llc decreased Osi Systems Inc (Call) (OSIS) stake by 64.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 8,200 shares as Osi Systems Inc (Call) (OSIS)’s stock declined 1.41%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 4,500 shares with $343,000 value, down from 12,700 last quarter. Osi Systems Inc (Call) now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 218,253 shares traded or 69.05% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 14.41% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

Caprock Group Inc decreased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 29.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock declined 40.27%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 24,700 shares with $1.52M value, down from 35,000 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $430.33M valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 53.10% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $6.30 million activity. Maginnis Malcolm Peter had sold 552 shares worth $39,494. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by CHOPRA DEEPAK on Monday, September 10. GOOD STEVEN C also sold $311,220 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares. $2.88M worth of stock was sold by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, December 3. 250 shares valued at $19,163 were bought by Green James W on Tuesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OSIS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.63 million shares or 0.28% less from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Network Limited Liability holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 1,376 shares. Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 3,174 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,815 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 4,712 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.54% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pillar Pacific Capital Management has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 210,325 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc owns 2,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 11,939 shares.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 3.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.97 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $17.06 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.05% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $52,510 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $148,000 was made by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, August 1. Murley Robert S had bought 6,500 shares worth $200,510 on Monday, December 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold HIIQ shares while 32 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.18 million shares or 5.49% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 263 were reported by Dorsey Wright And Assocs. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 901 shares. 8,475 were reported by Amer Intl Gp. Ameriprise accumulated 109,716 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 10,215 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 67,804 shares. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 75,428 shares. 3,305 are held by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). P2 Ptnrs Lc accumulated 4.59% or 830,000 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 1,200 shares.