Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 578.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 103,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $963,000, up from 17,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 2.79M shares traded or 188.34% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 19.32% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 686,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11.41M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426.88 million, down from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 10.86 million shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NRG’s profit will be $49.29M for 54.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NRG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 261.75 million shares or 6.40% less from 279.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 55 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 49,931 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Nuwave Invest Lc owns 7,089 shares. 51,258 are held by Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd. Putnam Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.18M shares. Md Sass Investors owns 1.12M shares. Electron Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.43 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 525,400 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 7,289 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 178,417 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 32,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Financial Management owns 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. 43,975 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares with value of $1.54M were sold by Moser Christopher.

Among 15 analysts covering NRG Yield (NYSE:NRG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. NRG Yield had 43 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was initiated by Williams Capital Group. SunTrust maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12 target in Monday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 3 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NRG in report on Wednesday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 28 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, September 21. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Among 5 analysts covering Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Capstead Mortgage had 18 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 29 report. Maxim Group maintained Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) rating on Friday, July 31. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $12.50 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 11 by M Partners. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, July 28. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 7. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, October 29 to “Underperform”.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 235,000 shares to 484,701 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 304,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $981,811 activity. Shares for $135,020 were bought by SPEARS ROBERT R JR on Monday, October 29. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Kim Roy bought $67,575. $34,800 worth of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares were bought by Bernard John L. 10,000 shares were bought by Phillips Lance, worth $68,075 on Monday, October 29. Shares for $135,762 were bought by REINSCH PHILLIP A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CMO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 66.43 million shares or 3.42% more from 64.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp holds 271,637 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Inv, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,661 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 58,550 shares. Van Eck reported 419,350 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Ellington Group Limited Company invested in 80,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. International Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Hillsdale Invest Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 430 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,357 shares. Barnett & Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Hodges Mngmt owns 10,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 13,472 shares stake.

