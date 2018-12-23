Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 16,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, down from 318,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 892,182 shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 9.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (Call) (CI) by 97.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 97,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $541,000, down from 100,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Debt-To-Capitalization Ratio About 49% After Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – “INTENDED ALL STAFF INVOLVED WOULD BE OFFERED SIMILAR ROLES WITH CIGNA OR ANZ”; 19/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on Express Scripts deal: ‘This is a broadening of capabilities’; 25/04/2018 – Cigna Foundation Gives Grant to Broward County Education Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.85-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS ON INVESTOR RELATIONS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Combined Company to Make an Incremental Investment of $200M in Charitable Foundation; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 120,314 shares to 627,719 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 334,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.87 per share. BKE’s profit will be $37.25 million for 5.76 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $206,405 activity. FAIRFIELD BILL L had bought 100 shares worth $2,239 on Friday, September 7. APPLEGATE DIANE L sold $90,008 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 3,914 shares valued at $75,071 was made by RHOADS KAREN B on Thursday, December 13. HARBOLS ROBERT J sold 620 shares worth $12,902.

Among 3 analysts covering Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckle Inc had 14 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 2 to “Hold”. The stock of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 7. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BKE in report on Friday, May 6 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Thursday, January 7. The stock of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, March 30. The stock of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 24. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 23 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Friday, May 19, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital given on Saturday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.48, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold BKE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.77% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). First Limited Partnership accumulated 122,702 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 545 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 41,242 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 100 are owned by Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management). 811,449 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 70,693 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated accumulated 0% or 412 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 44,086 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 11/26: (MXIM) (PCG) (FANG) Higher; (GSM) (HALO) (GTHX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle – 50% Above Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Buckle Is Undervalued And Ripe For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle: Ongoing Strength And Growing Attraction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 8 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. Credit Suisse initiated Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $219.0 target. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 1. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cigna (CI) Completes Combination with Express Scripts (ESRX) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “An Obamacare Tax Worth Repealing And Replacing – Forbes” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 21,700 shares to 81,200 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 277,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put) (NYSE:PEP).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.21 million activity. Triplett Michael W also sold $605,253 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Monday, November 5. Sadler Jason D sold $4.51 million worth of stock or 21,189 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 287,655 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Canandaigua Financial Bank And has invested 0.17% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 23.22M shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.26% or 491,932 shares. Gabelli And Investment Advisers invested in 0.11% or 5,500 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 188,676 shares. Hexavest owns 258,238 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors accumulated 30,233 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,447 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 17,938 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 3.06 million shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.53% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cognios Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 9,974 shares.