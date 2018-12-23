Among 9 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Centene had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, July 25. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 2 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 14.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 3,298 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 25,968 shares with $6.78M value, up from 22,670 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $57.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested in 1.8% or 203,172 shares. Chilton Inv Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 108,653 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Axa stated it has 650,671 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 26,316 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Sky Grp Inc Lc owns 25,909 shares. 2,576 were accumulated by Endurant Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 58,704 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penobscot Mgmt Co owns 14,631 shares. Private Asset Management holds 0.18% or 4,295 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank has 2,218 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Co invested 0.86% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 8,974 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,998 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,390 shares to 33,717 valued at $5.29M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mettler Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stake by 549 shares and now owns 6,697 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

More recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $283 target. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of stock or 4,530 shares. $3.18M worth of stock was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14. $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. RING TIMOTHY M sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96 million. Borzi James W also sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 30. Polen Thomas E Jr also sold $1.28 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 was made by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene announces new executive appointment and organizational enhancements – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene announces Cynthia Brinkley’s intent to retire in February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene rolls out RxAdvance’s transformative pharmacy benefit model in Mississippi – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cortland Mo invested in 328,154 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 56,307 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 31,400 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 686,538 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.08% or 8,964 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 5,104 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 7,050 shares. 1,940 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 113,265 shares. 60,533 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Lc. Schwab Charles Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 804,083 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 3,070 shares. 20,370 were reported by Paloma Mgmt.