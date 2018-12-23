Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) by 99.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 278,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 675 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31,000, down from 279,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thomson Reuters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 835,951 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 14.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump cancels summit with North Korea; 21/05/2018 – President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani “entirely made up” a supposed Sept. 1 target by the special counsel’s office to end an inquiry into possible obstruction of justice by Trump, a source told Reuters; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – POLISH REGISTERED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 6.6 PCT IN MARCH VS 6.6 PCT SEEN IN REUTERS POLL – STATS OFFICE; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump floats large fine for China’s ZTE; 07/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA MARCH RETAIL SALES 0 PCT M/M S/ADJ (REUTERS POLL +0.3 PCT); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Italian markets jolted by 5-Star, League proposals; 16/05/2018 – POLISH APRIL NET INFLATION AT 0.6 PCT Y/Y VS 0.60 PCT SEEN IN REUTERS POLL — C.BANK; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for U.S. bankruptcy; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House reveals ZTE deal to lawmakers

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 793,874 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 71.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

More notable recent Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thomson Reuters -5% as profits, revenues fall short in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thomson Reuters (TRI) Reports Acquisition of Integration Point – StreetInsider.com” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thomson Reuters announces share consolidation for $2.3B return of capital – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Thomson Reuters announces 3,200 job cuts; impact on largest U.S. office undisclosed – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thomson Reuters launches tender for $650M in debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,945 shares to 161,312 shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Among 17 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Thomson Reuters had 54 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TRI in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, January 31. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TRI in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 18 to “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, December 12 by National Bank Canada. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, June 15. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Sell” on Thursday, April 20.

Analysts await Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 90.91% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRI’s profit will be $30.30M for 197.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Thomson Reuters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TRI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 163.50 million shares or 4.01% more from 157.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 1.75M shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn owns 233,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 5,333 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 207,251 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment stated it has 258,002 shares. Cidel Asset owns 489,463 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company owns 352,157 shares. 61,594 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 220,503 shares. 180 are owned by Ls Investment Lc. Omers Administration has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). State Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 41,559 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Cyber-Ark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Cyber-Ark Software had 90 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, March 28. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, November 13. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Monday, February 26 with “In-Line” rating. JP Morgan upgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Wednesday, August 8 to “Overweight” rating. Vetr downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Tuesday, August 18 to “Strong-Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 9. Morgan Stanley maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Friday, May 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 6,820 shares to 43,563 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.