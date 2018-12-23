Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 74.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $476,000, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 570,155 shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 12.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 118.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,127 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $295,474 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold LECO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 43.80 million shares or 3.29% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Financial Gru Inc accumulated 983,763 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.26 million shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Essex Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc owns 5,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset accumulated 0.01% or 16,986 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 92,077 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Fiera Cap invested in 27,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Llp has invested 0.26% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 105,082 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 18.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.01 per share. LECO’s profit will be $77.34 million for 15.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.83% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 36,100 shares to 74,900 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Index Fund (EWA) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,200 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Among 14 analysts covering Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lincoln Electric had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 13. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) on Thursday, December 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Thursday, October 8. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by FBR Capital. The stock of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, April 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Capital Management Ltd invested in 22,356 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Woodstock holds 59,204 shares. Brighton Jones Limited holds 17,069 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.51% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.38% or 660,599 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 426,939 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt owns 25,390 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 103,569 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York accumulated 0.04% or 9,515 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 4.96M shares stake. 24,581 were reported by Capwealth Ltd Liability Company. Fosun Limited has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlanta Cap Management L L C accumulated 0.17% or 772,017 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 5.29% or 21.93M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,098 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. HAYS ED also sold $2.25M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Shares for $2.63 million were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. Shares for $2.06M were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN. MARK LARRY M had sold 75,538 shares worth $3.74M.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Thursday, April 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 15. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 19 to “Market Perform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31.

