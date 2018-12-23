Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 28,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 551,457 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.83M, down from 579,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 4.34M shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has declined 33.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Prop (CCL) by 47.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 319,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 985,531 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.85 million, up from 666,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.48 EPS, down 18.23% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TSN’s profit will be $541.16M for 8.74 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.33% negative EPS growth.

More recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bert’s Recent Stock Purchase – Tyson Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Tyson Foods, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Keystone Foods NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.93M shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $90.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 7,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold TSN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 242.60 million shares or 3.53% less from 251.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 149,201 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 100 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.07% or 5,590 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 40 shares. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.18% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 7,295 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 136,464 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 124,211 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 6,044 shares. 81,551 are held by Fjarde Ap. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 64,244 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 30,474 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 896,584 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Tyson Foods Inc. had 71 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 15 by Argus Research. CLSA upgraded the shares of TSN in report on Monday, October 10 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 11 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Argus Research. On Friday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 14. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 16.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $400,107 activity.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci L En (INDA) by 225,624 shares to 774,217 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldgos;S En (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 19,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,872 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd En (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At Sea With Carnival And Royal Caribbean – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bad Beat For Carnival – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.04% or 65,948 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,825 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 1.13 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.13% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.47% or 74,788 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Communications Limited Liability Com has 2.4% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sarl, a California-based fund reported 94,815 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 664,689 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 5,344 shares. Conning Inc owns 0.22% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 116,259 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 6,342 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,290 shares. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated reported 35,966 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Carnival Corporation had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Monday, October 3. Wells Fargo maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Monday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 4 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Thursday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CCL in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, December 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Tigress Financial.