Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 17.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 18,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,072 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, up from 108,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.51M market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 6,116 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has declined 2.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNBF); 30/04/2018 – Evry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 7-8; 31/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 24/04/2018 – NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA NOD.OL – RETAINED ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA AND DNB MARKETS, A PART OF DNB BANK ASA AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – DNB CHANGES ITS TAX GUIDING FOR 2018 AND 2019 FROM 23 TO 20 PER CENT; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: INCREASE IN COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER IS A RISK; 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 284.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 90,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.05 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 2.18M shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hedge fund Latimer Light says it is shutting down – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Named a â€œMost Honored Companyâ€ in Annual Ranking by Institutional Investor for the Second Consecutive Year, Including Top Mid-Cap Software Company – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate NFO To Hit $70 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8,600 shares to 212,300 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 73,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,250 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,442 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 64 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Verition Fund Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc accumulated 2,645 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Nicholas Inv Partners LP accumulated 0.15% or 18,077 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 204,049 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 742,118 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 13,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,752 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shannon River Fund Lc invested in 282,814 shares or 4.79% of the stock.

Among 19 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. PTC had 66 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Friday, March 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $92 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 19 with “Outperform”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold DNBF shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.36 million shares or 3.39% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 15,229 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Panagora Asset Management holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 5,690 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 34,705 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 20,700 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Com holds 81,867 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 146,755 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 64 shares. Northern Corp invested in 16,217 shares or 0% of the stock. 127,072 are owned by Castine Capital Mngmt Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 160 shares.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 14 buys, and 2 insider sales for $35,787 activity. $34,500 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were sold by HIEB WILLIAM J. The insider Joyner Mildred C bought 205 shares worth $7,565. $6,162 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Fillippo Thomas A. Shares for $16,607 were sold by SOPP GERALD F on Tuesday, December 11. $6,176 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. $3,450 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were bought by THORNTON JAMES H.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $336.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 64,917 shares to 238,371 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 155,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,715 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).