Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT) had a decrease of 40.98% in short interest. CLWT’s SI was 24,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 40.98% from 41,000 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s short sellers to cover CLWT’s short positions. The SI to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar’s float is 2.65%. The stock decreased 12.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 20,853 shares traded. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has declined 1.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 32.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc acquired 68,000 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 278,000 shares with $20.73 million value, up from 210,000 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09 million shares traded or 87.16% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers

Among 5 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kohl’s had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $51 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 44,300 shares to 261,534 valued at $14.73M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 12,408 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% or 37,000 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 103,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 301,136 are owned by Mount Lucas L P. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% or 34,463 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.28% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Smithfield Tru holds 2,395 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Raymond James & Associate holds 139,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp invested in 28,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shellback Capital Lp invested in 0.07% or 10,000 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 197,520 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.05% or 46,825 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 95,656 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Oakworth Cap owns 38 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. STREETER STEPHANIE A sold $389,244 worth of stock or 4,776 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $746,900 was sold by Chawla Sona. LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Tuesday, September 4. 21,584 shares were sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D, worth $1.76M.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.68 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.