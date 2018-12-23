Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 56.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 129,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,060 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.71 million shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 17.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,221 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32M, up from 29,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,500 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 129,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, June 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by U.S. Capital Advisors on Thursday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $80 target. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of MMP in report on Thursday, August 18 to “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, February 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. Mizuho initiated Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, September 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. May Douglas J had sold 5,000 shares worth $343,467 on Thursday, September 20. Korner Lisa J sold $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Monday, December 10. Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley National Advisers owns 9,644 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 768,337 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company owns 8,241 shares. Richard C Young Ltd reported 3,692 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gradient Limited Liability Corp owns 1,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leavell Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.65% or 89,527 shares. South State owns 4,643 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 32,473 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 3,310 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 66,375 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Westwood Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cetera Advsr Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,973 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 941,334 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Street stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,636 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 4.39 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 98,500 shares. Assets Inv Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,184 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 25,433 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Greystone Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.8% stake. Underhill Invest Mngmt Lc holds 10.4% or 461,875 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,584 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs has 138,178 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 Baer Marc H sold $462,236 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 10,000 shares. Levy Grant A also sold $676,973 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, worth $71,540.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AL’s profit will be $138.65M for 5.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 64,800 shares to 474,602 shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 421,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc.

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 5. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 6 with “Top Pick”. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 9. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of AL in report on Thursday, April 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 12.