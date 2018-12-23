Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 74.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 10,019 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 23,552 shares with $1.82M value, up from 13,533 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $68.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04M shares traded or 117.85% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) is expected to pay $0.86 on Feb 20, 2019. (NYSE:CAT) shareholders before Jan 18, 2019 will receive the $0.86 dividend. Caterpillar Inc’s current price of $120.07 translates into 0.72% yield. Caterpillar Inc’s dividend has Jan 22, 2019 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Among 8 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 5. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COP in report on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. Wallette Don E Jr. sold 59,432 shares worth $4.27 million. Schwarz Glenda Mae sold $1.34M worth of stock or 18,882 shares. Another trade for 160,064 shares valued at $11.54M was made by Lance Ryan Michael on Wednesday, August 22. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62M worth of stock.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 4,190 shares to 5,010 valued at $375,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 3,296 shares and now owns 3,305 shares. Transunion was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Trust owns 13,105 shares. Shell Asset Communication reported 142,385 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 59,965 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt reported 5,232 shares stake. Cornerstone Prns Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,680 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sns Gru Ltd has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability has 3,153 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.37% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 730 shares. Fruth Management holds 0.55% or 17,512 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust reported 273,989 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, First Foundation has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,320 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. 35,051 shares valued at $5.40 million were sold by Johnson Denise C on Monday, October 1. 1,080 shares were bought by De Lange Bob, worth $124,826 on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cobblestone Ltd Llc Ny has 4,857 shares. Smith Salley Associate stated it has 7,306 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group holds 9,221 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2.16M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 1,408 shares. 98,000 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability invested in 4,246 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt L P invested in 73,976 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 848 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 1,903 shares. Adirondack owns 1.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 9,809 shares. Montgomery Invest Management holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 22,262 shares. 47,661 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 4,840 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. City Hldgs Company holds 0.89% or 20,377 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $70.85 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 25 by DZ Bank. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, December 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, July 31 to “Equal-Weight” rating.