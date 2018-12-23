Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analysts See $2.98 EPS; Bankunited (BKU) Shorts Decreased By 9.57%

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $2.98 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.82 EPS change or 37.96% from last quarter’s $2.16 EPS. CAT’s profit would be $1.76B giving it 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS is correct. After having $2.86 EPS previously, Caterpillar Inc.’s analysts see 4.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App

Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) had a decrease of 9.57% in short interest. BKU’s SI was 2.51M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.57% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 3 days are for Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU)’s short sellers to cover BKU’s short positions. The SI to Bankunited Inc’s float is 2.41%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 2.19 million shares traded or 114.80% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 21.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $70.85 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 35,051 shares valued at $5.40M was sold by Johnson Denise C. De Lange Bob had bought 1,080 shares worth $124,826 on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 2,142 shares. Papp L Roy And stated it has 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Burt Wealth owns 2,067 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Limited owns 19,415 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd holds 7,938 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Argyle Management Inc has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company reported 59,871 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 7,525 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.23% or 158,684 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,695 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 17,600 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 448 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,510 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $163 target in Monday, December 3 report. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 20 report. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Among 3 analysts covering BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BankUnited had 6 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BKU in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) on Tuesday, September 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 96.17 million shares or 0.17% more from 96.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guyasuta Advsr stated it has 16,500 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Incorporated invested in 134,371 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,548 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 45,000 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.1% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 3,397 shares. Voya Limited Com accumulated 21,395 shares. Sei reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Moreover, Numerixs Tech Inc has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 658,846 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 6,757 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 17,111 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Teton reported 25,670 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.04% or 126,226 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $11,890 activity. 1,000 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares with value of $31,822 were sold by Bagnoli Mark. On Tuesday, August 28 DiGiacomo John N. bought $19,932 worth of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 500 shares.