Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,079 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29 million, up from 19,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74 million shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 1699.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $550,000, up from 738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 255.01% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN

More recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) CEO Pin Tai on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2018 : CCI, KMI, URI, STLD, SLG, AA, CCK, WTFC, UMPQ, TCBI, RLI, CATY – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cathay General Bancorp, Realty Income and Hartford Financial Services Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. CHAN KELLY L had bought 500 shares worth $18,725 on Tuesday, December 4. The insider TANG ANTHONY M sold $425,000.

Among 10 analysts covering Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cathay Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 11 by Wood. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold” on Thursday, November 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CATY in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,900 shares to 5,535 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,039 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A sold 25,000 shares worth $8.09 million. Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35M worth of stock or 7,250 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LMT in report on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 5. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, September 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed’s F-35 program begins key testing that may ramp up local work – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Strong Income Play With A Chance For Massive Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin, Airbus Team Up to Supply a Tanker in Case the Air Force Needs One That Works – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $563.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 1,285 shares to 19,079 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,823 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

