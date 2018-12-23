Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,270 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.12M, up from 40,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 27.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 381,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.36 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 10.41M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $743.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 27,384 shares to 27,919 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,759 shares, and cut its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. 1,272 shares were sold by Hammes Eric D., worth $274,752.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $596.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $46.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.82 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. Another trade for 24,646 shares valued at $924,225 was sold by Willingham Gary W..

Among 37 analysts covering Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.