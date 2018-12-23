Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 17.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 449,187 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 2.13M shares with $42.87 million value, down from 2.58M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL) had a decrease of 11.09% in short interest. CPL’s SI was 39,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.09% from 44,200 shares previously. With 12,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL)’s short sellers to cover CPL’s short positions. The SI to Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $14.37 lastly. It is down 17.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CPL News: 03/05/2018 – China State Grid has 30 days to recalculate price in CPFL unit’s tender offer; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale; 27/03/2018 – CPFL 4Q REV. R$7.46B; 03/05/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS: CVM PARTIALLY UPHELD APPEAL ON TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS NAMES FERNANDO MANO DA SILVA CEO; 22/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS 4Q NET INCOME R$51.2M; 22/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS 4Q EBITDA R$354.4M; 09/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS NAMES ALESSANDRO GREGORI FILHO CFO; 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q EBITDA R$1.37B; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns ‘ba1/Aaa.Br’ Ratings To Cpfl Geracao’s Proposed Issuance Of Debentures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 16,286 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.05% or 112,730 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 215,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 34.05M shares in its portfolio. 60,355 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 661,634 shares. Westwood Grp owns 2.00M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.77 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.09% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Tru LP has 42,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Mgmt Assocs reported 1.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 155,603 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 707,225 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. WPX’s profit will be $37.83M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16 activity. 1 shares were sold by LOWRIE WILLIAM G, worth $16 on Thursday, November 8.

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, November 27. Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Monday, August 6. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $30 target.