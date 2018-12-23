Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly (LLY) by 28.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.15 million shares traded or 170.98% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 283.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 29,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74M, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. 195,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $20.65 million. Zakrowski Donald A sold 600 shares worth $63,342. O’Neill Myles sold $2.82 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, December 10. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold 7,000 shares worth $802,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public has invested 0.27% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,700 shares. Bridges Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 73,089 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 31,993 shares. Accredited Invsts has 2,962 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 2,211 shares. Comm National Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 110,611 shares. First Personal Service, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,842 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 0.11% or 9,915 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). M&T Bank Corp accumulated 266,281 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 20.11 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LLY in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 24. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 8. Barclays Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, December 1 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 27, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 26. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/19: (ADRO) (CIVI) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (GSAT) (MU) (FDX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Surges On Pipeline News: Analysis And Trading Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AZN, RHHBY Cancer Drugs, LLY, BMY New Deals in Focus – Zacks.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 13,100 shares to 424,001 shares, valued at $18.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msce Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 18,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M on Wednesday, July 11. $3.44 million worth of stock was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,715 are owned by Hm Cap Management Llc. Cacti Asset Mgmt holds 4.07% or 473,472 shares. Sonata Capital Group Inc accumulated 2,432 shares. Middleton And Co Ma holds 24,690 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,625 shares. 16,802 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc. Harding Loevner LP reported 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruggie stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 638,553 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,318 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Company reported 2.87% stake. 2.39 million are owned by Adage Cap Ptnrs. Moreover, New England Professional Planning Gp Inc has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Not Buying the Bull Case For Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Is a Sound Investment in an Unsound Market – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how MetroPlan’s Gary Huttmann views Brightline’s new proposal – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $9500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 8 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Sunday, August 6. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 11 by Goldman Sachs. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Needham on Thursday, September 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, January 14. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 307 shares to 4,307 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 18,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,267 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).