Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in J M Smucker Company (SJM) by 75.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 63,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,995 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 84,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in J M Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 2.96M shares traded or 126.39% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 88.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 15,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5.03 million are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,704 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co reported 45.69M shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 560,009 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prentiss Smith Communication invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 63,270 shares. 6,745 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial. Grace & White New York has 9,165 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 21,010 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Altimeter Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advisors Llc owns 165,200 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MRIN, GOOGL, DPW, ORCL, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $6.43M worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (NYSE:BG) by 6,237 shares to 62,955 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,671 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Friday, July 21 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 3. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 20 by FBN Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wunderlich given on Wednesday, July 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, April 27.

Among 20 analysts covering J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. J. M. Smucker Company had 82 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SJM in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 21. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Tuesday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 5 by Stephens. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Saturday, August 29 with “Buy”.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $979.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 658 shares to 39,258 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 4.30% less from 90.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Mgmt owns 15,714 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. American International Group holds 47,182 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 14,015 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited owns 13,353 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 12,499 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 25,142 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 266,595 shares. Capital Mgmt Ny owns 2,100 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 71 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 9,070 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 105,513 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 398,793 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.51% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Prudential holds 385,222 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny holds 0.03% or 2,058 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity. On Tuesday, June 26 BELGYA MARK R sold $545,750 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 5,000 shares. 2,500 shares were sold by SMUCKER MARK T, worth $277,550 on Monday, July 16. On Friday, June 29 Knudsen Jeannette L sold $108,285 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 1,000 shares. 518 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) shares with value of $55,048 were sold by Penrose Jill R.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, down 17.60% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.5 per share. SJM’s profit will be $234.34M for 11.66 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.07% negative EPS growth.