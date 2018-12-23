Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37 million, down from 142,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60 million shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 76.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.12 million, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 691,645 shares traded or 89.68% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $78.15 million activity. Shares for $2.65 million were sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW. 18,900 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares with value of $14.67M were sold by Graves William W. PLEAS CHARLES III also sold $7.22 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, September 20. Wright Kristen C. sold 1,500 shares worth $1.33 million. 590 shares valued at $524,286 were sold by HURTADO DOMINGO on Thursday, December 13. The insider Halsell Rodney C. sold 5,387 shares worth $4.05M.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AutoZone (AZO) PT Raised to $940 At Deutsche Bank – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Winning With AutoZone – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 5. On Tuesday, September 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Sunday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 12 by UBS. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, May 23 with “Outperform” rating.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 39,100 shares to 26,475 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 1,241 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ims Management stated it has 189 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech accumulated 0.03% or 6,362 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 726 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,852 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.05% or 269,262 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 38,912 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 77,593 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 12,191 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 1,144 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 2,912 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 270,627 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $459.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 21,240 shares to 134,818 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 23 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Friday, January 5. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform” on Friday, February 5. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of CELG in report on Friday, July 28 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 20.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 108,858 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd owns 118,722 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 182,384 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,148 shares. Pictet Financial Bank reported 47,740 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 945 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 309,657 are held by Raymond James Fincl Advsrs. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 51,356 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 12,101 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,329 shares. 8,625 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Kamunting Street Limited Partnership accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Guild Invest stated it has 35,880 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH 2018, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Earnings (Nov. 25-Dec. 1) – Benzinga” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.