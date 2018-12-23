Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2930.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 79,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, up from 2,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls In (AMAT) by 21.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. SWITZ ROBERT E sold $5.40M worth of stock.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $432.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,237 shares to 12,983 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

