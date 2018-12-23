Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 6.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,781 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc holds 54,232 shares with $5.07M value, down from 58,013 last quarter. V F Corp now has $27.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27M shares traded or 64.98% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable

Central Securities Corp decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 9.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Central Securities Corp holds 19,000 shares with $12.40M value, down from 21,000 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $8.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $14.25 during the last trading session, reaching $594.37. About 153,248 shares traded or 172.09% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.)

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A Pillar Of Growth Amidst Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike +8% on Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive November net income rises 56% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 EPS, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.20 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.59% or 71,437 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited invested in 419 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 9,501 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 420 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 954 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 4 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 805 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Company has 503 shares. 1,662 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Principal Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 786 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. VF had 18 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 23. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $11.04 million activity. Roe Scott A. sold $2.74M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, July 26. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock or 6,400 shares. BAILEY KEVIN had sold 4,400 shares worth $404,580. The insider McNeill Bryan H sold $2.33 million. Another trade for 69,357 shares valued at $6.45M was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C. Carucci Richard bought $393,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 270,055 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 106,690 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Llc reported 13,932 shares stake. Garde Cap reported 14,884 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,000 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 0.11% or 8,893 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 27,965 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va owns 1.86% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 149,404 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 4,143 shares. Vision Mngmt accumulated 10,372 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 510,321 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 17,522 were reported by Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Sit Investment accumulated 48,345 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 96,828 shares.

Another recent and important V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018.